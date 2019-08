SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, the Full House is expected to vote on a bill to tackle the State’s financial crisis.

It would help balance the state budget with a $262 million solvency package, which the Senate already passed earlier in the week.

The bill would patch the existing fiscal year projected $69 million deficit by taking money from the government accounts and school districts.

The Senate is on break until Monday.