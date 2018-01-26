House Dems block bills aimed at expanding three-strikes law

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Democrats have blocked two bills aimed at expanding the state’s three-strikes law.

New Mexico’s existing three-strikes law covers a short list of violent crimes.

The bills would have expanded the list, allowing prosecutors to seek life sentences for three violent felonies.

Republicans argue this would keep repeat offenders off the streets.

Democrats say it would only raise costs for the state prison system. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee voted 3-2 to table the bills.

However, the committee did vote to approve a bill that would slap tougher sentences on felons caught in possession of a firearm.

