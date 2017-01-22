House adjourns after approving 2 budget bills

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico House has adjourned until Monday after approving two of four bills of a budget solvency plan but deferring action on the plans’ other two bills until the coming week.

The House was in session Saturday as lawmakers worked to dig the state out of an $80 million budget hole and restore a modest financial cushion in the current fiscal year.

The House on Saturday approved two of the four bills in the solvency plan and sent them to the Senate, which has approved its own versions. The Senate versions are similar but not identical to the House-approved bills. That means further Senate consideration is required.

The House then paused its budget work Saturday after sending its versions of the other two bills back to committee and taking steps to allow consideration of the Senate’s versions of those two bills, possibly as early as Monday.