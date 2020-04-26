Hospital ship offloads few remaining patients before NY exit

In this April 24, 2020 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo addresses the media while holding an n95 mask during his daily press briefing on COVID-19, Coronavirus, at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. The mask was sent to the governor by a retired farmer from Kansas whose wife only has one lung. He asked that the governor give it to a doctor or a nurse. At left is Dr. Howard Zucker, Commissioner of New York State Department of Health. (Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – New York is starting to test health care workers for coronavirus antibodies and will do the same next week with transit and law enforcement workers as the state eases away from the worst days of the pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that doctors, nurses and other employees at four New York City hospitals that have handled high volumes of coronavirus patients will be the first tested under the new program.

Making such testing widely available is seen as a key to reopening society, but the World Health Organization on Saturday warned there is currently no evidence that people who have antibodies are protected from coronavirus.