Horse advocates concerned about proposed bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexicans are concerned how a bill that would change the definition of “livestock” could impact wild horses.

The bill deals with how the Livestock Board or Animal Control Agencies are to handle animal cruelty and other animal cases.

Sen. Pat Wood from Quay County said the bill was aimed at protecting private property rights. However, the Ruidoso News reports this does away with the classification of “wild horses,” meaning those animals could be considered stray and destroyed by the state.

A revised bill was submitted in response to horse advocates’ concerns. At this point, it has not been voted on.