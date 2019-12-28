Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave

HONG KONG (AP) – Police have fought with protesters who marched through a Hong Kong shopping mall demanding mainland Chinese traders leave the territory in a fresh weekend of anti-government tension.

The protest in Sheung Shui, near Hong Kong’s boundary with the mainland, was part of efforts to pressure the government by disrupting economic activity.

About 100 protesters marched through the mall shouting, “Liberate Hong Kong!” and “Return to the mainland!” Police in civilian clothes with clubs tackled and handcuffed some protesters.