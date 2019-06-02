Homeowner shows gratitude towards NMSP for officer ‘surge’

Fifty New Mexico State Police officers have been busy the last four weeks, assigned to help clean up Albuquerque crime. Now, a local homeowner is showing his appreciation for these officers in a big way.

“I remember Halloween used to be a big deal. We’d go all over the neighborhood on Halloween. Now, you don’t dare let your children out of the house on Halloween,” said David Farrelly.

David Farrelly remembers the rise and fall of Central Avenue in Albuquerque. He’s lived near the Wyoming intersection his entire life. “I would say the 70’s and 80’s were very bad, and it just went downhill from there,” he said.

With an eye on his community, Farrelly noticed when several State Police officers started rolling through recently. “Within a day or so, there were two nights when I came home from work, and there was a State Police car at the end of the block that had pulled someone over. I said goody! They’re in here, they’re around,” he said.

It’s not a coincidence. About a month ago, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham called for fifty officers to help fight Albuquerque’s crime problem, particularly along the problematic Central corridor.

Since then, State Police have arrested more than 400 people in Albuquerque. “I was just afraid they weren’t hearing from the rank and file. The guy that lives on the Central corridor. Me,” said Farrelly.

Farrelly wanted them to know, he’s grateful for their hard work. “I’m old so I don’t know how to do things like text and Lifebook, what all the things, okay? I do know how to make a sign,” he says.

It’s a simple sign, but a grand gesture. “It speaks to us greatly. It makes us feel appreciated that we are out here. Trying to make a difference in the community, for the community,” said Ofc. Dusty Francisco with New Mexico State Police.

Starting Monday, State Police will scale back the operation and send half of the officers back to their home bases across the state. There’s no word on how long the remaining 25 will stay.

State Police assures the community that once this temporary assignment ends, officers will continue to keep people safe while working alongside the Albuquerque Police Department and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.