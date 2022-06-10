HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department says it has seen a large increase in the number of shots fired calls reported around the city. The department says in May they responded to about 65 calls, in April 45 calls, and in March 39 calls. They say in the first week of June they have already received 26 calls for shots fired.

The department is asking people with information on these cases to contact them at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.