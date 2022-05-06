HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs Police have arrested Janessa Perez after they say she fled from them in February. Hobbs Police were investigating a disabled pickup stopped in the road outside a gas station when they say Perez and Daniel Ramirez took off running from the scene. Ramirez started shooting and officers fired back killing him.
During the chaos, police say Perez hopped in a patrol car and eventually crashed into a Wells Fargo drive-thru before escaping on foot. Based on a tip, investigators tracked her down to a home in East Hobbs and took her into custody. She’s been charged with failure to appear, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer, and escape from custody among other charges.