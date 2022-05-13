HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs Police have arrested 25-year-old Euden Avila for his role in a three-vehicle collision that killed two people. Police were sent out around 4:40 p.m. on May 8 in reference to a vehicle crash. While investigating, police were notified of a three-vehicle collision with injuries involving the same vehicle nearby.

Hobbs EMS responded to the scene but both the driver and passenger of the second vehicle died from their injuries at the hospital. The driver of the third vehicle was treated for minor injuries on scene and released. Through investigation, police identified Avila as the driver of the vehicle and that he was driving approximately 72 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone. He was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

While in jail, he was additionally charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle and one count of accidents involving death or personal injury. He is being held at the Lea County Detention Facility with no bond.