ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The high school basketball season tipped off this week, and Tuesday night was the first day of action in the Albuquerque metro. Here is a look at some of the action.

Defending champion of boys class 5A Volcano Vista started their season on the road at St. Pius X. The Hawks kept their winning streak alive, as they took down the Sartans 75-40.

The reigning champs of boys 4A began their season against Bernalillo. The Hornets came out shooting against the Spartans, as they showed off their range in their 71-41 win.

Yet another champion got off to a hot start to the season. The Volcano Vista girls hosted Tohatchi, and the Hawks won big, 72-43.

In a girls matchup of class 5A vs class 4A, Valley hosted Albuquerque High. The Bulldogs prevailed 57-40.