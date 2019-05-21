Hebrew Nationals baseball team hosts hot dog cookout at Civic Plaza

Not many things are more American than free hot dogs.

Last month, KRQE News 13 reported on the Albuquerque softball team that changed their name to the Hebrew Nationals. The hot dog company not only gave them permission but also decked them out with new uniforms.

Monday at Civic Plaza, the team hosted a hot dog cookout with Hebrew National and Bueno Foods. Anyone could come by and enjoy a free dog.

“Everything that has sprung out from that and the city embracing it, it’s really been beyond our wildest expectation,” Dan Skinner said.

The team handed out 150 hot dogs, some of them even covered in red and green chile, of course.