Hearing underway for man who killed family members as a teen

Nehemiah Griego was 15 years old when he murdered five members of his family. Now 21 years old, a judge must decide if he has been rehabilitated.

Prosecutors and Griego’s own family argue he’s still a danger.

Monday, prosecutors wanted the judge to see for himself Griego confess to murdering his family.

Griego: “Pulled it out, pulled the trigger (inaudible).”

Investigator: “Where did you aim the gun?”

Griego: “In her face.”

Disturbing video shows Nehemiah Greigo confessing to murdering his family. He was just 15 years old. He told investigators he first shot his mom, then his younger brother, and then went after his younger sisters.

Investigators pulled out high powered guns found at the crime scene.

Investigator: “Who did you shoot first?”

Griego: “The older sister.”

Investigators testified Greigo waited to shoot and kill his dad when he came home hours later.

“He referred to his dad as a carcass at the bottom of the stairs,” said a former Bernalillo County Sheriff’s detective.

Griego pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, but was deemed eligible for release after he turned 21. Since he was sentenced as a juvenile, his defense is hoping he won’t continue jail time.

“You don’t know about his rehabilitation or anything in regards to his progress and therapy?” asked the defense to a crime scene investigator on the stand.

Prosecutors appealed Griego being sentenced as a juvenile. They won that, which led to the hearings this week for the judge to decide if Griego can be rehabilitated and released, or if he needs to be sentenced as an adult and go to state prison.

Although this was almost six years ago, crime scene investigators said they’re still traumatized.

“Seeing the blood stains on the walls,” said a BCSO homicide investigator. “Doesn’t sit well with me.”

Prosecutors presented the judge with the text messages Griego sent to his then 12-year-old girlfriend telling her he had killed his family. He then encouraged her to kill her family as a way to be together.

The judge has ruled that several sections of testimony this week will be sealed because of child protective laws, and also because they contain medical information including testimony from his therapists.

