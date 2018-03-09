Hearing ordered for New Mexico man who murdered family

A New Mexico man who murdered his family when he was just 15-years-old will remain behind bars for now.

At the last minute Friday, the New Mexico Court of Appeals reversed a judge’s decision that Nehemiah Greigo was amenable to treatment.

In 2013, Griego was 15-years-old when he shot and killed his parents and three younger siblings in their South Valley home.

In 2016, a judge ruled he could be treated and sentenced him as a juvenile. He was set to be released when he turns 21 on March 20.

The attorney general appealed saying Griego needed more treatment and should have been sentenced as an adult.

Friday, the New Mexico Court of Appeals decided that a judge should hear the AG’s argument.

Griego will now be held until a hearing to determine if he’s received enough treatment and if he should be sentenced as a juvenile or an adult.

Friday afternoon, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office issued the following statement:

In light of the Court of Appeals ruling in the remand for a new sentencing, we look forward to the opportunity to make a stronger presentation of the evidence as we seek to hold this individual accountable for his crimes and keep Nehemiah Griego behind bars where he belongs.

It’s a major win for prosecutors fighting to keep Griego behind bars, but Griego’s sisters are still living in fear that he will be released.

“He isn’t remorseful, he has some kind of motive, he’s still the same person,” Griego’s half sister Vaness Lightbourne said.

Another of his sisters, Annette Verreault, applied for a temporary restraining order against Griego and her request was denied Friday.

“I thought that was crazy,” Lightbourne said. “With everything that’s been happening, it’s kind of a special case.”

In the request, Verreault wrote she doesn’t want Griego to come within 100 yards of her, citing the fact he was convicted of murdering her father, step-mother and three younger siblings in their South Valley home in 2013; and that he has “been under investigation for making death threats toward her, family and friends” from behind bars.

Since Griego is still in custody and Verreault lives in Southern California, Judge Alan Malott denied the restraining order, stating there is no ‘”imminent danger of irreparable injury.”

The temporary restraining order was denied, but Verreault will have a chance to request a preliminary injuction on Griego. A hearing has been set for a judge to review that application on March 21.

Griego still has a detention hearing set for Monday afternoon. The District Attorney’s office said it will request he be detained in an adult facility.