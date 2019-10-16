UNM regent instrumental in creation of new Movement Disorders Center

Health News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A long-time University of New Mexico regent is getting a permanent honor at the university.

Jamie Koch was behind the push to establish a new Movement Disorders Center at the university. Well, it’s now happening and it will bear his name.

The facility will be constructed on UNM’s North Campus. Koch, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease three years ago, lobbied lawmakers to create the center after learning patients were waiting up to nine months to see one of two UNM neurologists.

An estimated 3,000 New Mexicans are living with the condition.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss