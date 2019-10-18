UNM medical school to lose neurosurgery residency program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s School of Medicine’s neurosurgery residency program is going to lose its accreditation.

University officials say there was no one reason for the accreditation being removed. However, the eight resident physicians in the program will have to leave UNM to complete their training at an accredited program.

UNM’s accreditation for the program will be withdrawn by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education on June 30.

UNM will still have to pay the resident doctors’ salaries event after they leave and finish their training. University officials say the loss of accreditation won’t affect the medical services offered in the UNM Health System.