UNM breaks ground on new movement disorders center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM has broken ground on a new movement center.

There are an estimated 9,000 patients with Parkinson’s in the state who wait six to nine months to be seen by a neurologist. The new facility will reduce wait times and improve access to care.

On Tuesday, UNM Regents voted to name it the “Nene and Jamie Koch Moving Disorders Center.” Former Regent Jamie Koch was diagnosed with Parkinson’s three years ago and was an advocate for the center.

“I went out and said, we’re going to get a moving disorder center with support of the university. And people needed it, so if you know anybody who has Parkinson’s you ask them and they’ll tell you how good it’ll be,” Jamie Koch said.

In 2018, the state legislature approved $3.5 million in funding.