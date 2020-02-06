The ‘sandwich generation’: Local man caring for mom with dementia while also raising teenager

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every morning starts the same in the Knell house. They cook breakfast, make coffee, sit around the table as a family, and take a trip back in time, looking at photos.

“She’s having a good morning because usually we start out every morning talking about who I am, and where we are,” said Enrique Knell. “She often thinks that she’s visiting.”

The morning routine makes all the difference for the thousands of New Mexicans like Enrique’s mom, Raquel Knell, living with dementia or Alzheimer’s. Every morning, the two go through family photos, helping to jog her memory.

“We go through pictures and talk about her grandkids, my son, and my daughter,” said Knell. “It always feels like she knows deep down inside. Sometimes she just kind of forgets.”

While going through a divorce, Knell moved in with his mom about 10 years ago. Being around her more, he started noticing little signs. One day, he realized the extent of her memory loss when she went to the grocery store, but returned with no groceries.

“One day, it was a weekend, she said, ‘I’m going to the grocery store,'” recalled Knell, who says she left in the car and he stayed home. When she came back, I went out to help her carry the groceries in. She didn’t have any. I said, ‘mom, where are the groceries?’ She said, ‘oh, I didn’t go to the grocery store.’ I said, ‘well you’ve been gone for four hours. What have you been doing?’ She kind of shrugged it off like no big deal and said, ‘well I got lost and was driving around.'”

He says that was the last time Raquel drove and he took her keys away. Afterward, doctors confirmed she has dementia, though it has never been confirmed as Alzheimer’s. Since Raquel’s husband had passed away years before, professional in-home care was too expensive and being an only child, Enrique stepped up to help his mom with daily life.

“Increasingly, she’s needed more and more help. She doesn’t cook at all anymore. I cook for her,” said Knell. “I used to think it was linear and that you slowly went down, but I figured out that it’s not linear. There are times that she gets really, really bad. Then she just kind of bounces back and there’s really no rhyme or reason to it.”

After years of the disease’s progression, Knell quit working last June and is caregiving full time.

“I’m glad that I can do it. I’m glad that I can be blessed enough to be in a position where I can,” said Knell. “It’s hard. It’s got its challenges, financially, emotionally, physically.”

Knell says Raquel often thinks she’s visiting, though she has lived at the home for 25 years. He says she also sometimes goes back to thinking she’s younger, when she still lived in Mexico.

“It’s very common for people with dementia to think they are living in the past, living when you were a kid again. Sometimes, on a bad day, she’ll think that I’m her brother,” said Knell. “At first, my inclination was to make her understand, ‘no, you live here. You don’t live in Mexico. You lived in Mexico 50 years ago.’ Now, there are times where I just kind of let it go and just kind of say, ‘you know what mom? I’m glad you’re visiting. I hope you can stay a while.'”

Knell is in a unique situation. He is in what the Alzheimer’s Association calls, “the sandwich generation.” He’s caring for a parent, while also raising kids. His youngest, son Carlos, is only 13.

He says he finds himself taking on new challenges each day. One of the hardest challenges is explaining to Raquel when she asks, that her siblings — five brothers and a sister — have since passed, and she is the only one left. It’s something he has to explain throughout the week, gently breaking the news to her.

“I think caregiving can be incredibly lonely and you think you’re in this situation and nobody else is and the things your loved one is going through are brand new,” said Knell. “As a caregiver, that’s probably the hardest thing to watch. To watch them go away while they’re still sitting right in front of you.”

Through the Alzheimer’s Association’s New Mexico chapter, Knell is taking caregiving classes, finding resources and talking to others. He says it’s helped to learn there are other locals with the same struggles and he’s not alone. In fact, the Alzheimer’s Association says one-quarter of dementia or Alzheimer’s caregivers are part of this “sandwich generation” which means around 27,000 New Mexicans are in this same position.

“It helps you understand that you’re not alone, you’re not isolated, and it gives you a lot better insight into how the disease works,” said Knell. “They help you find resources, they help you understand, understand the disease. They also give you tips how to help with behaviors. Sometimes they get mad, sometimes they’re angry, sometimes they’re upset, sometimes they’re confused.”

For now, the Knell family will continue to work through those challenges that come with caregiving — day by day, photo by photo.

Normally, dementia and Alzheimer’s free caregiving classes in the state are a part of a six-week program. Because that can often be hard to commit to when in a full-time caregiving role, especially for those still in the workforce, the New Mexico chapter just announced condensed five-hour workshops. They will bring them to neighborhoods all around the state, making it easier for caregivers to attend. Knell is now volunteering to be an instructor for the class so he can help others going through the process.