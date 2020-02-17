Live Now
Study: Perceived norms of social media users eating habits guides our own food preferences

Health News

by: KRQE Media

(KRQE) – The people you follow on social media could be influencing your food choices. New research set to be published in the journal, “Appetite” suggests you might be copying the eating habits you see online.

The study surveyed over 300 college students on the eating habits of their Facebook friends and compared it to those students’ own diets. Participants who perceived their friends as healthy eaters also ate more servings of fruits and vegetables themselves.

Those who said their peers ate more junk food tended to eat more junk food. Researchers said this information could utilize social media to influence people to live a healthier lifestyle.

