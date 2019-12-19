Santa Fe foundation awards $665,000 from 42 grants to health nonprofits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Nonprofits around New Mexico are sharing $665,000 in 42 grants.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the grants were awarded by Santa Fe-based Con Alma Health Foundation to nonprofits that provide access to health programs supporting communities. Con Alma Health Foundation is the largest private foundation in New Mexico dedicated solely to all issues related to health.

The grants are going to support programs including supportive housing, suicide prevention, environmental health, economic development, child welfare, advocacy training, health care careers, healthy food financing initiative, and health care access.

The grant recipients were honored by the foundation during its annual grantee recognition event.