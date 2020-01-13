Poll shows majority of New Mexicans do not support marijuana legalization

FILE – This May 24, 2018, file photo shows a marijuana plant in Oregon. In a new ruling, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which regulates both alcoholic products and recreational marijuana, says beer and other alcoholic drinks as of Jan. 1, 2020. may not contain either THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis, or CBD, the non-psychoactive part that is said to relieve stress and pain. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A poll released by Emerson College Monday found that not all New Mexicans are in support of the legalization of marijuana.

The poll of 930 New Mexicans found that 63% of voters are opposed to the full legalization of marijuana when presented with a spectrum of policy options including decriminalization, full legalization, and use for medical purposes only. Data shows that when provided with information stating that legalized marijuana also shows an increase in driving accidents, 43% of voters are more likely to oppose the legalization of marijuana.

“There is more nuance to marijuana policy than either full commercialization or full prohibition,” said Dr. Kevin Sabet, president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana in a statement. “Time and time again, the promoters of the pot industry try to claim legalizaTion has blanket approval by promoting this false dichotomy.”

Forty-two percent of voters supported keeping the state’s policy of marijuana decriminalization and legal medical marijuana. Thirty-four percent of voters favored full legalization.