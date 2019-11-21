1  of  2
Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING
Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Petition seeks medical marijuana for ailing pets

Health News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico is debating on whether to expand its medical cannabis program to dogs with health conditions as well as people that have attention deficit disorder.

The medical cannabis advisory board will discuss petitions for new qualifying medical conditions in December. A petition recalls recent veterinary studies in medicine that suggests cannabis as a method of treatment for animals suffering from seizures.

In a separate petition, marijuana is suggested to be used for attention deficit disorder, Tourette’s syndrome, and anxiety. Names of petition sponsors were withheld by the Department of Health.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss