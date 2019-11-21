Petition seeks medical marijuana for ailing pets

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico is debating on whether to expand its medical cannabis program to dogs with health conditions as well as people that have attention deficit disorder.

The medical cannabis advisory board will discuss petitions for new qualifying medical conditions in December. A petition recalls recent veterinary studies in medicine that suggests cannabis as a method of treatment for animals suffering from seizures.

In a separate petition, marijuana is suggested to be used for attention deficit disorder, Tourette’s syndrome, and anxiety. Names of petition sponsors were withheld by the Department of Health.