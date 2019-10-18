Officials still attempting to contain mumps at Torrance Co. Detention Center

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – APRIL 26: In this photo illustration a one dose bottle of measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine, made by MERCK, is held up at the Salt Lake County Health Department on April 26, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo Illustration by George Frey/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico officials are still trying to contain a rare mumps outbreak at the Torrance County Detention Center.

The outbreak was first discovered in the September. Since then, at least seven cases have been diagnosed in Torrance County, bringing the state wide total to 41 cases.

Mumps is very contagious and often causes fever, puffy cheeks as well as tender jaws due to swollen salivary glands. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, officials at the detention center are vaccinating new detainees against mumps in addition to measles, rubella, and chicken pox.

A state epidemiologist reports that vaccinated people may still get mumps however their symptoms are milder.