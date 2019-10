One of New Mexico’s largest health care providers is partnering with UNM’s nursing college to expand access to health care in rural communities by creating a new residency program.

The program will be funded by a $3 million grant awarded to Presbyterian Healthcare Services. Clinics that will be part of the residency are in places like Capitan, Socorro, and Tucumcari.

Officials say resident priorities include combating the opioid crisis and mental health.