LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State University teacher received a federal grant for her research on antibiotics. Chemistry professor Paola Mera was awarded $1.5 million from the National Institutes of Health.

She says she will use the five-year grant for research equipment and more researchers. Her work focuses on identifying new targets that can help design new antibiotics to control the growth of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.