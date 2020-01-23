NMDOH to host flu shot clinic in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health will be hosting a free walk-in flu shot clinic in northwest Albuquerque on Wednesday, January 29. The department is encouraging residents who are at high risk of having serious flu-related complications attend.

The clinic will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Northwest Valley Public Health Office located at 7704 2nd Street NW and will come at no cost while supplies last. Individuals six months old and older are encouraged to get a flu vaccine every flu season.

Those who are at high risk of developing serious flu-related complications include the following: