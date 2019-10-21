NMDOH to host flu shot clinics in Albuquerque, Belen

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – JANUARY 06: A bottle of influenza vaccine is seen in the MinuteClinic at the CVS/pharmacy on January 6, 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 2013-2014 influenza season is starting to take off in the United States, with more than half the country reporting widespread cases of flu activity, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- As flu season is upon us, the New Mexico Department of Health will be two flu shot clinics this weekend. The clinics are available at no cost for children and uninsured adults while supplies last.

A drive-thru clinic will be held in Albuquerque at the New Mexico Department of Health’s Midtown Public Health Office located at 2400 Wellesley Dr. NE on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The NMDOH Belen Public Health Office will also host a clinic at Eagle Park Community Center located at 305 Eagle Lane on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those with Medicaid or other insurance are asked to bring their insurance card with them. The NMDOH encourages everyone six-months-old and older get a flu vaccine each flu season especially those who are at high risk of having serious flu-related complications.

Those that are at high risk for developing flu-related complications are:

children age 6 months through 4-years-old

pregnant women

those with chronic medical conditions including asthma, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes

those living in nursing homes or long term care facilities

American Indians and Alaskan Natives

individuals who are morbidly obese

healthcare, early childhood personnel

those who live with those that are high risk

The department also reminds the public that flu vaccines are available at a variety of locations including doctor’s offices, hospitals, and pharmacies. Employers and some schools also offer the vaccine.