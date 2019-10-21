NMDOH to host flu shot clinics in Albuquerque, Belen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- As flu season is upon us, the New Mexico Department of Health will be two flu shot clinics this weekend. The clinics are available at no cost for children and uninsured adults while supplies last.
A drive-thru clinic will be held in Albuquerque at the New Mexico Department of Health’s Midtown Public Health Office located at 2400 Wellesley Dr. NE on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The NMDOH Belen Public Health Office will also host a clinic at Eagle Park Community Center located at 305 Eagle Lane on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those with Medicaid or other insurance are asked to bring their insurance card with them. The NMDOH encourages everyone six-months-old and older get a flu vaccine each flu season especially those who are at high risk of having serious flu-related complications.
Those that are at high risk for developing flu-related complications are:
- children age 6 months through 4-years-old
- pregnant women
- those with chronic medical conditions including asthma, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes
- those living in nursing homes or long term care facilities
- American Indians and Alaskan Natives
- individuals who are morbidly obese
- healthcare, early childhood personnel
- those who live with those that are high risk
The department also reminds the public that flu vaccines are available at a variety of locations including doctor’s offices, hospitals, and pharmacies. Employers and some schools also offer the vaccine.