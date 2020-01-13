NMDOH to host Albuquerque flu shot clinic

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, January 31, the New Mexico Department of Health will host a flu shot clinic at their Albuquerque Midtown office location. The free clinic is for both children and adults and will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last.

NMDOH encourages individuals who are at high risk of getting flu-related complications to attend the clinic. The department reports that everyone ages six months and older should get a flu vaccine.

The following groups are considered to be at high risk for developing flu-related complications:

Children ages 6-months through 4-years-old

Pregnant women

Adults ages 50 and older

People with certain chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, and individuals who are immunocompromised

Individuals who live in nursing homes or long-term care facilities

People who live or care for those who are at high-risk complications from flu

American Indians and Alaskan Natives

Individuals who are morbidly obese

Those who work in healthcare and early childhood facilities

The Albuquerque Midtown Public Health Office is located at 2400 Wellesley Dr. NE.