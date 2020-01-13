NMDOH to host Albuquerque flu shot clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, January 31, the New Mexico Department of Health will host a flu shot clinic at their Albuquerque Midtown office location. The free clinic is for both children and adults and will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last.
NMDOH encourages individuals who are at high risk of getting flu-related complications to attend the clinic. The department reports that everyone ages six months and older should get a flu vaccine.
The following groups are considered to be at high risk for developing flu-related complications:
- Children ages 6-months through 4-years-old
- Pregnant women
- Adults ages 50 and older
- People with certain chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, and individuals who are immunocompromised
- Individuals who live in nursing homes or long-term care facilities
- People who live or care for those who are at high-risk complications from flu
- American Indians and Alaskan Natives
- Individuals who are morbidly obese
- Those who work in healthcare and early childhood facilities
The Albuquerque Midtown Public Health Office is located at 2400 Wellesley Dr. NE.