NMDOH reports 5 additional cases of West Nile virus in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Department of Health has announced that since their report of the first case of West Nile virus in the state earlier this month, they have identified five more cases of the virus in residents of Bernalillo County, Dona Ana County, San Juan County, and Valencia County.

According to NMDOH, five of the six cases of West Nile virus this year resulted in neuro-invasive disease which is the most severe form of the disease. All six individuals have survived the infection.

In 2018, there were seven cases of human West Nile virus in New Mexico and 33 cases back in 2017. The virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness disease in the continental United States and is commonly spread by the bites of infected mosquitoes.

Symptoms of the milder West Nile fever include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, fatigue and nausea. Those with West Nile fever generally recover on their own though symptoms can last for weeks to months.

Symptoms of West Nile neuro-invasive disease include the same symptoms as West Nile fever in addition to neck stiffness, coma, tremors, convulsion, muscle weakness, paralysis, stupor, and disorientation.

Adults age 50 and older and those with chronic conditions have a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with the virus. If you have symptoms and suspect a West Nile virus infection, contact your healthcare provider.

Minimizing Exposure to Mosquitos:

Use insect repellant on exposed skin when going outdoors

Eliminate any standing water as mosquitos lay their eggs in areas such as old tires, birdbaths, and pet water bowls

Keep doors and windows without screens close

Request a mosquito spray

The City of Albuquerque encourages the public to report any mosquito habitats or potential breeding sites to 311. You can also call 311 to request a mosquito spray in your area. You must provide contact information and the exact address in order to request treatment.

Register for no-spray list

Residents can also register for the no-spray list by calling 311. This is recommended for those who maintain bees or organic certified farms on the property.

A 1000-foot buffer will be maintained around the property indicated as a no-spray area

Additional information on West Nile virus can be found at the NMDOH website.