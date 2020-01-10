NMDOH orders increased screenings of syphilis on pregnant women

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) -On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health issued a public health order to require the increased screening of syphilis for pregnant women across the state, in the aim of preventing the spread of the infection onto babies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease that can cause serious health implications if not treated. While the disease is known to cause sores where syphilis entered the body, there is also a stage of the disease in which there are no visible signs or symptoms.

According to NMDOH, the order will require medical professionals to test all pregnant women for the infection in their first and third trimesters and again at the delivery. According to the CDC, since 2012, cases of congenital syphilis have increased every year in the United States and result in severe health complications and deaths among newborn babies.

“Congenital syphilis is preventable with screening and treatment of pregnant women found to have syphilis,” said NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel in a statement. “This order will assure medical practitioners, with patient consent, will make testing for syphilis part of the standard prenatal care provided to their patients.”

In 2018, 10 cases of syphilis were reported to NMDOH with two resulting in death. As of December 30, that number has risen to 23 cases.