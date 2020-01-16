Closings & Delays
NMDOH hosts free flu shot clinic at Belen Public Health Office

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – As the state deals with a high number of flu cases, another flu clinic will offer free shots for adults and kids on Thursday while supplies last.

The New Mexico Department of Health is hosting the event at the Belen Public Health Office located at 617 Becker Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 16. Health officials say everyone six months and older should get a flu shot.

If you plan on attending and have a child 4-years-old or younger, you’re asked to call and make an appointment at 505-864-7743.

