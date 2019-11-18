NMDOH holds free flu shot clinic for youth 18 and under

Health News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Department of Health is hosting a free flu shot clinic for anyone 18 and under on Monday.

The clinic will take place at 5 p.m. in Clovis at the Curry Public Health Office. This clinic will offer vaccinations at no cost while supplies last.

NMDOH recommends everyone six months old and older get a flu vaccine each flu season especially those at risk for developing flu-related complications such as the elderly and pregnant women. Monday’s clinic will last until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss