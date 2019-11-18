NMDOH holds free flu shot clinic for youth 18 and under

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Department of Health is hosting a free flu shot clinic for anyone 18 and under on Monday.
The clinic will take place at 5 p.m. in Clovis at the Curry Public Health Office. This clinic will offer vaccinations at no cost while supplies last.
NMDOH recommends everyone six months old and older get a flu vaccine each flu season especially those at risk for developing flu-related complications such as the elderly and pregnant women. Monday’s clinic will last until 7 p.m.