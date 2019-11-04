NMDOH encourages New Mexicans to know risks of diabetes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Department of Health is asking residents to be aware of the risk factors, prevention, and management of diabetes

According to the NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel, more than 567,000 New Mexicans have prediabetes out of the estimated two million people in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines prediabetes as a serious health condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes.

The following are risk factors for prediabetes:

overweight

age 40 and older

high blood pressure

family history of type 2 diabetes

physically active less than three times a week

have had gestational diabetes

If untreated, type 2 diabetes can be accompanied by heart disease, blindness, kidney failure, amputation, and early death.

The National Diabetes Prevention Program offers a year-long program that has been proven to help people with prediabetes change their lifestyle and improve their health. Another initiative, Paths to Health NM: Tools for a Healthier Living, is supported by NMDOH and provides a wide variety of evidence-based programs in both English and Spanish.