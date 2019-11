ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Presbyterian Healthcare Services and the University of New Mexico are teaming up to lure nurses into the state’s most rural areas.

The two organizations received a $3.2 million grant to develop a new residency program for nurse practitioners in 10 New Mexico towns. The four-year grant is from the national health resources and services administration.

The first group of nurses and midwives will be selected early next year.