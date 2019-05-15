New Mexico prepares for Medicaid payment increases

New Mexico has published a detailed plan to increase rates for Medicaid payments to physicians and other health care providers for evaluating and consulting with patients as it collects public comments.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced the proposed increases in Medicaid reimbursement rates aimed at helping the state better recruit and retain essential medical professionals, especially in rural areas.



The proposed rate changes would increase annual state and federal spending by $60 million, starting on July 1.



Most new spending is directed at reimbursements for face-to-face medical consultations that don’t involve physical procedures. Human Services Secretary and physician David Scrase says those reimbursements would rise by about 30 percent.



The proposal also affects mental health services, consultations on substance-abuse, home-based care for the elderly, dental services and more.