New Mexico expands medical marijuana program

New Mexico is expanding its medical cannabis program to include people suffering from adverse effects of opioid use.

Health Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel on Thursday added opioid use disorder to the list of qualifying conditions for patients who can participate in the program.



She also approved the addition of Alzheimer’s disease, autism spectrum disorder and three degenerative neurological disorders.



New Mexico joins at least eight states – from Maine to California – that already recognize opioid dependency as a qualifying condition, either explicitly or within the bounds of significant medical conditions.



Opening up New Mexico’s program to people struggling with opioid use and addiction was among the campaign pledges of first-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.



There are now more than 73,000 patients enrolled in New Mexico’s program, most for chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder.