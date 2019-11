FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – JANUARY 06: A bottle of influenza vaccine is seen in the MinuteClinic at the CVS/pharmacy on January 6, 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 2013-2014 influenza season is starting to take off in the United States, with more than half the country reporting widespread cases of flu activity, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE)- A flu shot clinic will be held in Los Lunas on Wednesday.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Public Health Office located on Camino del Rey. The vaccine is free for children and uninsured adults while supplies last.

Health officials recommend that children, people over the age of 50 and others who have a high risk of catching the virus get vaccinated.