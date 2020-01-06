Local blood banks calls on donations amid critical shortage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A nonprofit blood bank serving New Mexico and Four Corners communities is experiencing a critical blood shortage.

The nonprofit blood bank Vitalant says it’s in need of all blood types especially platelets and Type O blood. Vitalant reports that the busy holiday season has resulted in over 21,000 fewer donations than were expected.

“We strive to maintain a four-day supply of blood just to provide what patients need, and currently we’re at less than half that for certain blood types,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Chief Medical Officer at Vitalant in a press release. “Blood on the shelf helps patients every day– for traumas, cancer treatments, and critical transfusions–and enables us to be ready if disaster strikes.”

Vitalant providers say that right now, they have less than a two day supply of necessary blood types nationwide. Nationally, Viatalant says that they need to collect over 35,000 blood products weekly to meet patient needs.

Locally, the nonprofit blood bank requires 300 blood products per day to meet the needs of local patients. Those who depend on volunteer blood donations include everyone from seniors, to accident victims, to newborns.

Individuals who would like to make a blood donation are asked to call 877-258-4825 or schedule an appointment online.