Legislators pushing for revisions to medical marijuana in school law

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico legislators are looking to revise the law on medical marijuana in schools.

The Albuquerque Journal reports several Democratic lawmakers criticized how school districts have handled the new law. Legislators argue that school employees should be able to administer the medicine too not just parents.

The Journal reports lawmakers stated that school employees should be able to provide the medicine so parents aren’t forced to leave work, and have to travel to the school’s campus every time their child needs cannabis to address a medical episode such as a seizure.

Supporters of the legislation say the intention was for parents and school personnel to be allowed to handle the medicine, not just one group or the other.

School districts including Albuquerque and Rio Rancho only allow parents to give the medicine.