La Plata County resident tests positive for plague

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A resident in the Durango area has tested positive for septicemic plague. Health officials didn’t say how the resident got infected but that person has recovered. The septicemic plague is less common than the bubonic plague and is usually contracted from flea bites or handling infected animals. It is not transmitted from human to human. This is the first case of human plague in La Plata County since 2014.

