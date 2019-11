ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Heart disease is a leading cause of death in New Mexico. That’s according to a new report from the New Mexico Health Department.

Though the top 15 leading causes did not change from 2017-2018, they did find a slight tip in deaths from chronic diseases like cancer, respiratory diseases and stroke. They also saw an increase in suicides, homicides, flu and pneumonia deaths and unintentional injuries.

The average life expectancy among New Mexicans is 78 years.