Health resources offered at Health and Enrollment fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The time for open enrollment is coming to an end so different groups want to make sure you’re prepared.

TheHhealth and Enrollment fair was held at the Alamosa Community Center on Saturday. Visitors could receive free health screenings, one-on-one help, along with a variety of resources.

Organizers say it’s important to help New Mexicans with their help.

“It’s really critical that folks understand their options, so they can make the right decision for their family members about getting insured,” said Janice Torrez of Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico.

The fair included entertainment, family fun activities, and a food giveaway.