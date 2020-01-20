Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Critics: consumers should be wary of short-term health plans

Health News

by: KELLI KENNEDY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞