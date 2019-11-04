Bernalillo County Dept. of Behavioral Health receives $1.2M grant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County’s Department of Behavioral Health is receiving $1.2 million in federal funding.

The grant is to supplement current efforts by the department to respond, treat, and support individuals impacted by the opioid epidemic. In 2017, the National Institute of Drug Abuse ranked New Mexico 17th in the nation after there were 169 opioid-related deaths in Bernalillo County alone.

The funding will help staff a mobile harm reduction unit for drug take-backs, needle exchange programs, and increase access to services