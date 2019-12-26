Aztec school district approves medical marijuana policy

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE)- A northern New Mexico school district will now allow medical marijuana to be administered to students at school.

The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that the Aztec district’s school board approved the measure last week. The Farmington Daily Times reports that this policy now brings the district into compliance with a 2019 state law that states that students are permitted to access medically prescribed marijuana on school grounds however the student cannot administer or posess marijana and it can’t be administered by smoking or vaping.

Under the policy, students enrolled in the state’s medical-marijuana program will be able to take their prescription on campus. However, the schools will not be allowed to keep the cannabis on campus.

Parents will have to bring the prescriptions to their children in order for them to be administered.