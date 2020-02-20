Annual luncheon aims to educate New Mexicans on heart disease

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cardiovascular disease claims one woman’s life every 80 seconds.

That’s why hundreds of New Mexicans wore red today during the annual American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women luncheon.

The event was held at Hotel Albuquerque on Wednesday and educates women on the dangers of heart disease, which is the number one killer of women.

“One of the things that happens, is that women, we’re caretakers and we’re taking care of everyone else and we ignore the signs that we might be ready to have a heart attack,” said Executive Director of the American Heart Association Sherri Wells.

Local doctors and others, including the University of New Mexico’s Director of Athletics Eddie Nunez, took the stage for a fashion show.