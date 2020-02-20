Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Annual luncheon aims to educate New Mexicans on heart disease

Health News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cardiovascular disease claims one woman’s life every 80 seconds.

That’s why hundreds of New Mexicans wore red today during the annual American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women luncheon.

The event was held at Hotel Albuquerque on Wednesday and educates women on the dangers of heart disease, which is the number one killer of women.

“One of the things that happens, is that women, we’re caretakers and we’re taking care of everyone else and we ignore the signs that we might be ready to have a heart attack,” said Executive Director of the American Heart Association Sherri Wells.

Local doctors and others, including the University of New Mexico’s Director of Athletics Eddie Nunez, took the stage for a fashion show.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞