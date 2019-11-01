Albuquerque air quality condition unhealthy for sensitive adults, children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Albuquerque warns residents on Friday that individuals with health issues may experience effects due to particulate matter in the air.

The Air Quality Index as of 10 a.m. was reported to be 148. Index numbers between 101 and 150 are considered to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

While the general public most likely will not be affected, those with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children are encouraged to minimize heavy or prolonged exertion.

The Air Quality Index describes how clean or polluted the air is and focuses on health effects that may be experienced within hours or days of breathing polluted air. The Environmental Protection Agency calculates the AQI based on five major air pollutants including ground-level ozone, particle pollution, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.

The Air Quality Index is calculated daily.