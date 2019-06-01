Haziness over Albuquerque due to prescribed burn

According to the city of Albuquerque website, the haziness over the metro area is mostly due to prescribed burning in surrounding mountains.

The city says the burning in the San Mateo Mountains and Manzano Mountains is what caused the haze Saturday morning.

The city says, “The current fine particulate levels do not warrant the issuance of a health alert. The unusual humidity for the beginning of June makes smoke more noticeable than it would otherwise be. The Environmental Health Department will continue to monitor particulate levels and notify the public as needed”.