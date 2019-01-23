Have you seen it? ART parody vehicle pops up around Albuquerque

The ART is the source of a lot of running jokes. Now, you can add another to the list — and this is a true running joke.

A very official looking SUV decked out in ART logos has been cruising the streets of Albuquerque with a very made up title.

“I don’t think we needed to spend the money for this,” said Kramer Woodard.

“People are avoiding Central like crazy,” said Thomas Bibeau.

It’s no secret that people in Albuquersque are sick of the ART project.

Mayor Tim Keller sent the original ART buses back to California in November, claiming they were defective. That delayed the start for at least another year as the city shops for a new fleet.

“We’re seeing a lot of traffic issues with it. These roads have been done for more than a year and we still don’t see any buses. We still got these old buses riding around,” said Bibeau.

Now, someone in Albuquerque is having a little fun with the fiasco.

Photos show a white SUV with what appears to be the same graphics from the ART, spelling out “Lost ART Bus: Search and Rescue Team.”

It even has what looks like an official City of Albuquerque logo on the back.

“I think it’s a very good job. I’m not convinced with the graphics for the ART to begin with,” said Woodard.

“The amount of time people put into this is awesome! They’re doing the decals on the vehicle,” said Bibeau.

It appears the vehicle has been roaming around town for a while.

The group “Save Route 66” posted pictures of the SUV back in July.

KRQE News 13 wasn’t able to track down the owner, but people we spoke to are 100 percent behind the idea.

“First Amendment, right?” said Woodard.

“Whoever did this vehicle, they’re a good leader. We should take this person who did this vehicle and put them in charge of the buses. We’d probably get better results,” says Bibeau.

The city hopes to get the ART system up and running by the end of the year with gas buses instead of electric.

