ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not even October yet and a Halloween decoration thief has already struck in southwest Albuquerque. Sara Roybal’s security camera captured a man outside her home near Bridge and Old Coors around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning swiping Dia Del Los Muertos skeletons and mock gravestones along with other decorations in the front yard.

She says the thief got away with about $260 worth of items. “We were so excited to decorate for Halloween, and it’s something we look forward to every year. and then just to see someone come along and take all of these decorations away is crazy,” said Roybal. She says filed a police report but probably won’t put out any more decorations.